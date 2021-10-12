BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a thrilling walk-off win on Monday night, the Red Sox have announced details on ticket sales for the American League Championship Series.

The team said that tickets for games scheduled on October 18, 19, 20 will go on-sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m.

Businesses seeing positive impact from Red Sox postseason run CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Boston Red Sox advancing to the American League Championship Series, local businesses in western Massachu…

Tickets will be available online and will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark app. Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office.

The Sox are moving onto the ALCS after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday by a score of 6-5, which clinched their American League Divisional Series 3-1. They will face the winner of the other ALDS match-up between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.