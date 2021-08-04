BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy announced Wednesday he will be stepping away from the booth as he undergoes lung cancer treatment.
NESN Shared a statement from Remy on social media Wednesday afternoon which reads:
Dear Red Sox Nation,
I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.
I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.
Yours truly,
Remy
Remy played for the Boston Red Sox between 1978 and 1984 as second baseman. Remy has undergone multiple cancer treatments since he was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.