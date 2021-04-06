HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.

The Boston Red Sox showed off completely new uniforms Tuesday, and for the first time, no red on them.

The team unveiled their new yellow and blue jerseys they'll be wearing in a couple of weeks in their game against the White Sox.

The reasoning for yellow and blue was the team feeling inspired by the Patriot's Day holiday and the Boston Marathon. They will debut these jerseys on the weekend of April 17.

A product of Major League Baseball's first major jersey collaboration with Nike, which supplies all uniforms for every baseball team across the league.

"I love them; I think they're great, especially the 617 on the sleeve. If you're from Massachusetts or even the Boston area, you don't even have to be from Boston to know it's 617. It's more than just an area code, when you think of 617 you already know what it is," Red Sox fan and Holyoke resident Mike Bushey said.

Red Sox Chief Marketing Officer Adam Grossman said quote, “We wanted to be at the front of the line even though we are a traditional historic franchise. We want to do something completely different. We want to push the envelope and be bold in this."

But what about those who aren't for this bold new look? Grossman said quote, "We understand that for traditionalists, this may not work for them, and we're ok with that."

He said, "this is not meant to replace our crisp whites that's not what this is about. It's about connecting and having other people look at us differently, especially younger, more diverse crowds."

Bushey said he's all for the change.

“For Nike to come out and show support and make these uniforms, it's such a cool thing that's going on. It kind of brings light to the end of the tunnel, in a sports aspect way," Bushey said.

With his own family members racing in the Boston Marathon for years and with the coronavirus pandemic altering its plans this year, Bushey said it is refreshing to see.

"It just ties everything together. Just like the city of Boston, everyone came together after the marathon. So, it's cool that Nike is just tying everything into these jerseys, showing some support for the city and also for the marathon and for the people that were affected," Bushey added.

Every MLB team is expected to have these Nike jerseys by the end of the 2023 season, and each team is working individually with Nike to personalize their own uniform.