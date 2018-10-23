BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time since 2013, the Red Sox are back in the World Series.
Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
After 108 wins this season, fan are anxious for a fourth world championship in the last 15 years.
Before the game, fans of all ages gathered outside historic Fenway Park.
Earlier that night Western Mass News caught up with some fans who couldn't wait for the game to start.
The night started off with some rain and fans were asked to take shelter an hour before game time, and before that, they took to the streets of Boston to talk about this team and this series.
Red Sox fans who were lucky enough to get the golden ticket to Fenway Park for game one were all smiles thinking of their favorite team.
The idea of watching the game at home never crossed the minds of Pam and Emily Dukeman as they consider Fenway Park their second home
"We are die-hards. We wouldn't want to be anywhere else," said Emily Dukeman.
The rain caused some concerns beforehand as multiple rain showers passed through Boston.
The grounds crew made it work, and fans knew that in New England, you have to be prepared.
"Lots and lots of layers. We were sweating in the car getting here but we have so many coats that I think we will be good," said Emily Dukeman.
For the Dukeman family this is their daughters second World Series to watch in the stands. They are fully aware of how many people would love to be in their shoes.
"I feel so blessed that we are able to be here. I mean, are these guys spoiled or what? There is no one else I would rather be here with. It's a family affair," said Duekman.
Western Mass News will continue to cover the World Series at Game 2 at Fenway Park only on FOX6.
