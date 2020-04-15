(AP) -- The Boston Red Sox charitable foundation has established a fund to help ensure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
The team on Wednesday announced the creation of the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund to help people who are experiencing food insecurity in New England and near the team's spring training home in southwest Florida.
After looking at several issues facing families during the pandemic, the foundation found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the team's home communities, foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser said in an emailed statement.
The fund was started with $300,000 from the foundation, with additional support from players and management.
Applicants who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery gift card.
