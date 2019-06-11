BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After being shot at a club in the Dominican Republic, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is now back in Massachusetts.
We are also seeing the man, who authorities say, pulled the trigger.
Ortiz will recover in an Intensive Care Unit in Massachusetts General Hospital for the next few days.
Upon being airlifted to Boston on Monday, Ortiz underwent a second surgery.
He is resting comfortably, according to his wife.
While he rests, police are working on the investigation sharing the mugshot of one the suspects they say is involved.
They say 25-year-old Eddy Feliz-Garcia and another unknown man approached Ortiz in a lounge in the Dominican capitol over the weekend.
They say Ortiz was shot in the back at point-blank range and that the bullet went through his stomach.
No word yet on who the other suspect in the case is or his whereabouts.
Police say Garcia and Ortiz do not know each other, and that Garcia was tackled by a crowd shortly after the shooting happened.
Meantime, Governor Charlie Baker was in Springfield today, expressing his hope that Ortiz will have a speedy recovery.
Baker says the support he has in the bay state comes more from the amount of time he spent getting know his community rather than his stats.
"How much they admire his philanthropy and his smile, and the amount of time he spends in the community visiting with people and bucking folks up before they even get around to talking about what an amazing baseball player, [and] what a fabulous hitter he is. I'm glad he's back in Massachusetts. I'm glad he's at Mass General," Gov. Baker tells us.
Officials say Ortiz does have liver damage and surgeons had to remove parts of his intestines.
Right now, the exact motive for the shooting is unknown.
Ortiz reportedly does not believe it was a robbery.
