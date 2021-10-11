BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
It’s a major sports day in Boston after the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, the Red Sox cap off the night with a playoff game that could advance the team to the next round of the postseason.
The Red Sox are on the doorstep of another trip to the American League Championship Series. They are up two games to one on the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Divisional Series and the team’s recent success has fans and business owners buzzing.
“It’s awesome; there’s nothing better than being in Boston for a Red Sox playoff game,” Sox fan Nick Paget said.
Paget is a senior at UMass Amherst, and he’s using his holiday weekend to catch his first-ever Red Sox playoff game on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in game 4 of the ALDS.
“The atmosphere in the city is amazing. Boston Marathon today as well, people traveling from all over the country, all over the world, so there’s no better place to be than Boston,” Paget said.
Expectations were low for the Red Sox going into 2021, but the postseason magic is back in Beantown for the first time since 2018.
One fan said he’s got his eye on a key hitter the Sox picked up at the trade deadline.
“We got Schwaber who’s been unreal. Just the clutchest hitter on the team for the second half of the season; he’s been great,” Sox fan Niko McLaughlin said.
The team’s playoff run has local businesses excited as well. Between Monday’s Boston Marathon and the baseball game, it’s a big day for John Caron, the owner of West End Johnnie’s restaurant.
“It’s good for business, people come and hang and wait and then celebrate, and we’re hoping for that celebration today,” Caron said.
Whether it’s your first playoff game like Paget or a regular occurrence...
“Came up for the wild card game, always great to beat the Yankees and just enjoying the ride, being back,” Sox fan Steve Bigora said.
Everyone is excited about watching their beloved Red Sox back in the playoffs.
“Red and blue, through and through. Win or lose, Red Sox forever,” Sox fan Davis Gomez said.
The Red Sox win. They will now move on to the American League Championship Series. Their next game is on Friday.
