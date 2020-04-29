BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Red Sox have announced that those holding tickets for games in April and May may get a refund, credit, or exchange.
The team announced Wednesday that fans who bought individual game tickets from the Sox for games between April 2 and May 28 can do one of three things:
- Receive a full refund
- Receive a credit to their account to be used in the 2020 or 2021 season
- Exchange their tickets for a future game in the 2020 season
If a ticket holder would like an exchange, that person will have the option to immediately select their new tickets and complete the exchange online.
“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May...We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule. We extend our best wishes for the health and safety of the individuals and families in Red Sox Nation," said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy in a statement.
Season ticket holders will have the option of receiving a full refund for impacted games or a credit towards additional 2020 regular season tickets or for the 2021 season. Those season ticket holders who choose a credit will receive a 10% bonus credit incremental to the total dollar amount of their season tickets for these games.
Ticket holders will receive an email with instructions and from which they can make their decisions.
Those who do not make a selection will be automatically refunded.
For more information:
- Season ticket holders - contact your account executive
- All other fans - calll (877) RED-SOX-9
