BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Red Sox's 2021 Opening Day has been postponed Thursday due to inclement weather.
The team releasing a statement saying in part, "The Red Sox-Orioles game scheduled for today, Thursday, April 1, at Fenway Park has been postponed. The forecast calls for periods of rain throughout the day in the Fenway area."
According to Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy, "the decision to postpone [the team's] first game of the season was not made lightly."
Opening Day has now been rescheduled for Friday, April 2nd at 2:10 p.m.
Tickets for Thursday's game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game.
Gates at Fenway will open two hours early tomorrow, at 12:10 p.m. for all fans with pregame ceremonies scheduled for 1:40 p.m.
The rescheduled game will be televised on NESN.
