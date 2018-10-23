Tonight is game one of the 114th World Series, the Boston Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.
This is the first time these franchises will match off in the World Series.
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will face off against Clayton Kershaw.
The Sox are hoping to win their 4th title in 15 years, while the Dodgers had their last World Series win 30 years ago.
If you plan on going to the game, get ready to spend the big bucks! The average ticket price with a view is going for anywhere between mid $500 range and up!
For the remainder of the World Series prices are expected to climb, right now they are between $200 and $1,800.
While local restaurants and bars such as Rumbleseat in Chicopee are preparing for the crowds, food and drinks!
Inside MGM, Taps Sports Bar is offering a Green Monster burger with Kielbasa from Chicopee's Blue Seal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.