BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Local Sports Authority.
The first full week of spring training games is underway for the Boston Red Sox. Manager Alex Cora is back with the team after being dismissed last season for his involvement in a sign-stealing scandal.
The Sox are looking at a fresh start this season. Western Mass News spoke exclusively with NESN Red Sox studio host Tom Caron on what you can expect this season.
One thing we all can expect is that there's only one way to go and that is up after a brutal season by the Sox last year. Caron said between Cora's return and some new players added to the team Red Sox Nation could be in for a pleasant surprise.
It's a new year and a new season for the Sox after finishing in last place in the American League East Division, but the team is now looking towards brighter days with Cora back at the helm. He led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title.
"He brings them confidence, and he brings them a little swagger, and it's hard to have a little swagger, after one of the worst seasons in history, in 2020, it really was, I mean it was as bad as it gets, last year for the Red Sox. But I noticed from day one; he's been humbled. He paid that one-year penalty, and he paid his dues, and I think he's back with a little chip on his shoulder," Caron said.
The Sox lost some key players at the plate, plus last year's pitching staff had the highest earned run average in the 100-plus year history of the Red Sox.
Despite all the struggles, Caron acknowledged Cora's statement to Red Sox Nation before spring training. He said don't sleep on the Sox because he has full confidence they are going to be better this year than a lot of people think.
You can catch the Red Sox in action this weekend on NESN as the team faces the Minnesota Twins on Saturday and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, both games at 1:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.