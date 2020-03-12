BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Sox team officials have announced that they are suspending all Fenway Park and JetBlue Park tours until further notice effective immediately.
Events at JetBlue Park have also been suspended until further notice.
The decision comes just hours after Major League Baseball announced that they are suspending Spring Training games and delaying the start of the regular season.
Team officials say that they support Major League Baseball's decision.
Spring Training season ticket holders will be issued a credit on their accounts for all of the games that haven't been played.
The credit will be valid for the 2021 season at JetBlue Park.
Those that purchased a ticket for an individual game or games will be issued a refund.
The office of Major League Baseball is working with teams on contingency plans for season ticket holders.
(1) comment
More sports coverage please !
