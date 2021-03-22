BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that single-game tickets for April games at Fenway Park will go on sale to the general public beginning this Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m.
Tickets will fluctuate based on demand, date, number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions.
Over the past few weeks, Red Sox season ticket holders have received priority access to tickets, but availability will be limited because of capacity limits.
For more information on single-game Sox tickets, you can CLICK HERE.
