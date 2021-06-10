AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- University of Massachusetts Amherst head hockey coach Greg Carvel is being recognized for his continued success with the Minutemen. After leading his team to their first ever national championship hockey title, the Boston Red Sox now want to honor him.
The Sox announced that Carvel will be taking the field on Sunday before their game against the Toronto Blue Jays to be recognized and he will throw out the first pitch.
After guiding UMass to the 2021 NCAA hockey championship by defeating St. Cloud State in a 5-0 shutout win, Carvel continues to be celebrated for his leadership role at UMass. Over the past five years, the Minutemen have reached new heights under Carvel, including four of the top ten winningest seasons in UMass' 91-season history, the program's first NCAA title, the first NCAA runner-up finish, first Hockey East regular season and tournament titles, and first Hobey Baker winner. Carvel also led the Minutemen to their third-straight 20-win season this year.
He recently signed a five-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season and now, the star coach will be heading to Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch, but this isn't his first time and for those who think the legend never gets nervous, Carvel explained, “I actually did this two years ago when we lost in the national championship game. They invited us and we went and it was the coldest, wettest, rainiest day. It was freezing, it was about 40 degrees, and it was the most nerve-wrecking thing I've ever done."
Don't worry. He said he took the mound, he got it over the plate and got the job done, but he told us he has a few practice throws under his belt, so he should be good to go come Sunday.
We did ask him about the team. He said unlike last year, freshmen are able to come to campus this summer ahead of the season, so they'll get a stronger start this time around. As for coach's grand opening pitch, that will take place this Sunday right before the 1:10 p.m. game against the Blue Jays.
(0) comments
