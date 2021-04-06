April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, and outfielder Alex Verdugo pose for a portrait as they display 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Red Sox at Fenway Park on Patriots' Day weekend is a long-standing tradition. However, for this year's weekend, they won't be wearing their traditional red and white uniforms when they hit the field.
The team announced Tuesday that they will become the first of seven Major League Baseball teams to debut new 'City Connect' uniforms, which are produced by Nike and "capture the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and the unique bond between the club and the City of Boston."
The jersey features 'Boston' in a stencil font across the front, which is a nod to the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street. In addition, one sleeve bears '617' within a racing bib, which recognizes Boston's area code and the other Patriots' Day tradition, the Boston Marathon.
1 of 8
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, and outfielder Alex Verdugo pose for a portrait as they display 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 1, 2021, Boston, MA: Stitching is displayed on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 1, 2021, Boston, MA: The Boston Red Sox cap logo is displayed on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 1, 2021, Boston, MA: The 617 area code patch is displayed on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, and outfielder Alex Verdugo pose for a portrait as they display 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
April 1, 2021, Boston, MA: Stitching is displayed on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
April 6, 2021, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers poses for a portrait as he displays the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
April 1, 2021, Boston, MA: The Boston Red Sox cap logo is displayed on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
April 1, 2021, Boston, MA: The 617 area code patch is displayed on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
“We viewed the City Connect collaboration with Nike as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of a weekend that is uniquely Boston...The departure from our traditional style pays homage to that iconic weekend, and recognizes Boston’s boldness, culture and creativity," said Red Sox Executive Vice President and Chief Marking Officer Adam Grossman.
What do you think of the Red Sox 'City Connect' uniforms?
You voted:
These 'City Connect' uniforms will be worn on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 when they take the field against the Chicago White Sox. The Sox will still wear their white 'B Strong' jerseys which have been worn since 2013 on Patriots' Day, Monday, April 19.
Fans will be able to purchase these 'City Connect' jerseys starting Tuesday on the Nike app and nike.com, SNKRS, MLBShop.com, and select retailers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.