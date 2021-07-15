Red Sox v. Yankees game postponed after New York players test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Thursday night's Boston Red Sox game against the New York Yankees has been postponed after multiple Yankees players test positive for COVID-19.
The Boston Red Sox were just hours out from opening up their four-game series against their rival, the New York Yankees on Thursday. Warming up, ready to go, they were suddenly forced off the field, learning the game was called off after three Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19.
All three pitchers, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nester Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta tested positive for the virus. Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela are also in COVID-19 protocols.
Yankees general manager Brian Chasman said all three pitchers are fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccinations do not prevent a person from contracting COVID-19, instead, it prevents severe effects.
This is now the eighth COVID-19 related postponement this season, but the first in nearly three months.
The Red Sox took to Twitter after learning the news saying quote:
"Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and #RedSox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as available."
This sparks concern about close-contact tracing, after five Red Sox players, attended the Major League Baseball 2021 All-Star Game earlier this week.
According to multiple reports, all of the Red Sox all-stars who were in Denver on Tuesday have been asked to undergo additional COVID-19 testing immediately following the Yankees' outbreak.
The MLB stated on June 25th, 23 of its 30 teams have reached an 85% vaccination rate among their players and on-field staff, however, the Red Sox were not among them.
The Yankees had more than a half-dozen positive COVID-19 tests in May.
As of right now, the MLB has not yet decided on whether to postpone Friday's second scheduled game of the four-game series, we'll continue to provide you the latest information once we learn more.
