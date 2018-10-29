Officials have announced plans for a victory parade to honor the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday that the parade will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fenway Park.
- Start on Lansdowne Street
- Right onto Ipswich Street
- Left onto Boylston Street to Tremont Street
- Straight onto Cambridge Street to New Sudbury Street
Walsh noted that there will not be a rally following the parade.
Those looking to attend are being urged not to drive into the city, but rather take public transportation.
The Red Sox won their ninth World Series title Sunday night with a 5-1 Game 5 victory against the Dodgers to clinch the series 4-1.
