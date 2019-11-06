SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Red Sox are coming to Springfield.
Wednesday morning, the Sox and MGM Springfield met to discuss the details of the Red Sox Winter Weekend that's taking place in Springfield in January.
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy was in town to talk about the Winter Weekend that will be at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center for the first time ever from January 17 to January 19.
The Red Sox were excited to announce that the event is back in the Commonwealth after being held in Connecticut in years past.
The team will utilize downtown Springfield and host a town hall at MassMutual Cnter, where fans get an opportunity to a chance to meet players, get autographs, and take photos.
Western Mass News spoke to Kennedy, who said the organization is excited about their relationship with MGM Springfield and this new venture.
“This will be our sixth time in a downtown area with life and energy and taking advantage of the great facilities with the new MGM Springfield, the resort and casino, married with the MassMutual Center lays out really well," Kennedy explained.
Winter weekend is expected to bring over 10,000 fans to Springfield.
Tickets to Winter Weekend have already gone on sale. For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.