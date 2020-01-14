SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Red Sox Winter Weekend is approaching and Western Mass News has the details you need if you're planning to visit downtown Springfield this weekend.
Springfield Police said that from approximately 12 a.m. Thursday until Sunday afternoon, several streets will be closed to vehicular traffic in the area of MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center for the event.
ROAD CLOSURES
Main Street - from Union Street to Court Square/Bruce Landon Way (Note: Union Street will remain open)
State Street - from Dwight Street to East Columbus Avenue
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh noted that officers will be in the area directing traffic because there will be limited access to private parking lots, as well as to maintain access to Caring Health Center on Main Street.
Attendees are recommended to park in the MassMutual Center garage or MGM Springfield garage. If those lots are full, parking is available at one of the nearby Springfield Parking Authority lots, including:
- Civic Center Garage, 41 Harrison Avenue
- I-91 South Garage, 1620 East Columbus Avenue
- I-91 North Garage, 1870 East Columbus Avenue
- Columbus Center Garage, 150 Bridge Street
- Taylor Street Garage, 33 Taylor Street
- Union Station Garage, 1771 Main Street
- Dwight Street Lot, 339 Worthington Street
There are additional privately-operated lots in the area, as well. Police advise that you should not park in those lots if there is no attendant present.
- TD Bank Lot, 230 Dwight Street
- Hours: Mon-Wed: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thu-Fri: 7 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Sat: 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Bridge Street Lot, 300 Bridge Street
- Hours: Thu-Sat: 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- East Court Street, 22 East Court Street
- Hours: Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hillman Street Lot, North Side Hillman Street
- Hours: Mon-Wed: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thu-Fri: 7 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Monarch Place, One Monarch Place
- Hours: Mon-Sun: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Park Plaza Lot, West Columbus Avenue
- Hours: Mon-Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Riverfront Lot, 1557 West Columbus Avenue
- Hours: Mon-Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Worthington Lot, 215 Worthington Street
- Hours: Mon-Wed: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thu-Fri: 8 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sat: 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Tower Square, 225 Bridge Street - 24 hours
- Ken’s Parking, 73 Taylor Street
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Once downtown, there will be several events taking place between both MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield.
Friday, January 17
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – 2020 Red Sox Town Hall, MassMutual Center arena
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Family Fun Zone, MassMutual Center exhibition hall
While there on Friday, be sure to stop by the Western Mass News studios in The Plaza at MGM Springfield from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and get some cool Western Mass News baseballs, enter to win free Big Y Groceries, and say hello to your friends from Western Mass News!
Saturday, January 18
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Breakfast with Wally & Tessie, MGM Springfield (ticketed event)
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Fan Fest, MassMutual Center (includes Family Fun Zone, Social Media Lounge, and Wally’s World)
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Season Ticket Holder Lounge, The Armory at MGM Springfield (proper credentials required)
- 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Panel discussions throughout the day, MassMutual Center arena
- 9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. – Autograph and photo sessions throughout the day, MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Dinner with Wally & Tessie, MGM Springfield (ticketed event)
For more information and tickets, CLICK HERE
