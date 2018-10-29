The Boston Red Sox are your 2018 World Series Champions!
Damage has been done and the official World Series Championship gear has hit the shelves at Dick's Sporting Goods.
After last nights epic victory fans all over New England celebrated and flooded the streets of Boston.
At UMass Amherst around 2 thousand students took over the Southwest Residential Area with loud cheers, fist pumps and even climbing on things.
While the champions celebrated in Los Angeles, they plan on taking the hardware back to the east coast.
The Mayor of Boston said that the parade will be either Tuesday or Wednesday.
