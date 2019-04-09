BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Opening day following a World Series championship meant it was time for the 2018 Red Sox team to get their rings.
Jostens said Tuesday that the ring is made of 14-karat white gold and bears several symbolic design features.
The 'B' logo in the center is comprised of 21 custom-cut rubies, which represent the team's four World Series wins under the 17 years of Fenway Sports Group's ownership.
Other features on the outside of the ring include each recipients name on the right side, 'Team for the Ages' on the bottom, and 100 bricks as the background on each side panel, honoring the centennial of the 1918 World Series championship.
Here's a look at some of the other features by the numbers:
- 22 : custom-cut blue sapphires on the top - the team's 14 postseason games and the eight home runs in the World Series
- 14 : princess cut diamonds (seven on each side of the 'B') - the number of American League pennants won
- 128 : diamonds around the ring - the 119 wins in 2018 and the team's nine World Series titles
- 185 : total stones - 162 regular season games, 14 postseason games, and nine World Series titles
The inside of the ring includes the date 10-28-18, the day the Sox won the World Series, the player's signature and nickname, and 'Damage Done'
Jostens noted that the total karat weight of the ring is 15 carats comprised of 4.5 karats of diamonds, 6.5 carats of sapphires, and 4 carats of rubies.
