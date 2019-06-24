SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An explosion at a Philadelphia gasoline refinery early Friday morning has many on the east coast concerned about gas prices, especially with the current tensions overseas with Iran.
"The fact is prices are pretty stable right now and prices are low level historically anyways," said Bob Bolduc with Pride Stores.
Bolduc said that right now, gas prices in western Massachusetts are in pretty good shape even with the situation between United States and Iran.
However, prices have risen in recent days.
"Prices have gone up about 10 cents and there hasn't been too much of a bubble with the Philadelphia thing, but you never know," Bolduc added.
While tensions rise in the Middle East, Bolduc is still remaining optimistic. He feels our relationship with the country is important, but he adds most people don't realize we don't get our gas directly from Iran.
"Nobody gets gas from them directly, especially because of the sanctions, but they are still selling the same amount," Bolduc noted.
In western Massachusetts, we get our gas from the New Jersey area and Maine.
However, with the recent refinery fire in Philadelphia, there could be a ripple effect, with more reliance on the New Jersey supply.
"They'll move some product from New Jersey to Philadelphia area. There won't be a shortage because there's plenty around, but you'll see a bump because of that," Bolduc explained.
Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley told Western Mass News that overall gas prices are in good standing right now and with summer road trips on the horizon, there is a plus side.
"Prices are down 14 cents a gallon since Memorial Day for this time of year and the impact is expected to be somewhat minor," Marsian explained.
AAA Pioneer Valley also added that typically this time of year, gas prices are on the rise, but travelers are in good shape as they carry on with their summer plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.