Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Regal MGM Springfield will be opening back up Friday.

Theater officials tell Western Mass News reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures, which include frequent cleaning, social distancing and requiring masks inside the lobbies and auditoriums. Masks may be removed only when eating and drinking while seated inside an auditorium.

Regal MGM is going to open with new headliners like Mortal Kombat and Godzilla Verus King Kong, along with other movies.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.