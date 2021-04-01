SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Regal Cinemas has announced that its theater at MGM Springfield is slated to reopen next month.
The company said they'll be back in business on May 14.
Some of its theaters are reopening as early as tomorrow across the United States.
Regal closed all of its theaters last October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
