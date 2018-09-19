SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Regal Cinemas is coming to Springfield and is holding consecutive test days prior to the grand opening.
The cinema will be located on the second level of MGM Springfield.
Regal officials tell us that the theater will feature seven auditoriums and offer luxury recliners.
"With relaxing luxury recliners, premium menu, full service bar and the latest blockbuster films," stated Regal Marketing manager Rachel Lueras. "Our guests are sure to be impressed by this unbeatable moviegoing experience. Along with the casino, restaurants and retail available, MGM Springfield is the entertainment destination for the entire area."
Before the Cinema opens on Thursday, September 27th, the cinema will hold a three-day preview event.
The preview event begins on Sunday, September 23rd, at 10 a.m. and goes through Tuesday, September 25th at 10:30 p.m.
During the cinema's opening week, various discounts will be made available in honor of this special occasion, such as $3 movies, popcorn, and soft drinks.
Proceeds during opening week will go towards Square One and Head Start.
"It's a crowning achievement for us to welcome Regal to the resort. We continue to offer guests more and more reasons to visit downtown Springfield and experience New England's first truly integrated entertainment destination. Regal's unique product offering and luxury amenities are a phenomenal complement to our first-in-class service and style, setting the stage for world-class excitement on and off the screen at MGM Springfield," said MGM Springfield and COO Mike Mathis.
