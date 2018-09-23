SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, MGM Springfield added another new feature to its Vegas-styled resort, The Regal Cinema.
This venue is one the entire family can enjoy with comfort and luxury.
On the second floor of MGM Springfield, the popcorn is fresh, the drinks are flowing, and the seats are filling up at the new Regal movie theatre.
The Dennis family tells Western Mass News they are seeing one of their favorite movies.
"Jumanji,' they tell us.
The experience wouldn't be complete with popcorn and soda.
The movie theatre has seven auditoriums with more than 650 king-sized, luxury recliners, as well as a full bar, an extensive food menu, and, of course, your favorite traditional movie theatre snacks.
"We offer a variety of family movies," said Regal Marketing Manager Rachel Lueras. "As well as those favorite blockbusters, so there's something for everyone here at Regal MGM Springfield."
From Sunday to Tuesday, the theatre is selling tickets, popcorn, and soft drinks for $3 each.
All the money collected is going to two local charities, Head Start and Square One.
"The opening is great, and," said theatre-goer Devon Dennis. "Everyone's excited to see what's inside, but I think the charity event is what sold me. I wasn't necessarily going to come down the first weekend. Once I heard all the donations were going to Head Start, I was really excited, especially as a teacher. To see that kind of support is great."
For movie times and information on Regal's free loyalty program, Crown Club, you can tap or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.