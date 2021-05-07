SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Regal MGM Springfield will be opening back up Friday.

Theater officials tell Western Mass News reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures, which include frequent cleaning, social distancing and requiring masks inside the lobbies and auditoriums. Masks may be removed only when eating and drinking while seated inside an auditorium.

Regal MGM is going to open with new headliners like Mortal Kombat and Godzilla Verus King Kong, along with other movies.