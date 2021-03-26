CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee has been approved for a state run Covid-19 vaccination site.
Representative Joseph Wagner made the announcement today about the regional collaborative effort which will include South Hadley and Granby.
The state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services recently notified Wagner about the move.
"This is good news for Chicopee and the Western Massachusetts region,” Wagner says.
“I have been working with the Baker Administration on behalf of Chicopee to gain approval for this regional site and I m hopeful that when the site opens it will help to alleviate barriers to vaccine access, ” he notes.
No word yet when the site will open.
But Western Mass News did reach out to Wagner's office for more details and we're told the site is anticipated to be at the Knights of Columbus on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.
Wagner's office says the site’s opening will be determined upon the finalization of details between the EOHHS and the participating communities.
It will also depend on the amount of vaccine doses allocated to the state by the federal government in the coming weeks.
