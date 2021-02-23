NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton has been approved as a regional vaccination site.

The city will be leading a regional collaboration with the town of Amherst to distribute 5,000 vaccines per week.

The Northampton site will be at the Northampton Senior Center and Amherst will be operating at the Bangs Community Center.

Both sites are open to all Massachusetts residents eligible to receive the vaccine, starting March 1.