WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new vaccine site will open at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds on Tuesday, just in time for an increase in vaccine appointments after eligibility opened up to anyone over the age of 16 yesterday.
Walking around the transportation building at the fairgrounds, benches are lined up and popular parade floats are masked up as the town of West Springfield marks its first day as a covid-19 regional vaccination site.
Officials told Western Mass News that there will be two entrances for check-in and the process is expected to be smooth.
The town will be administering about 1,500 shots a week, with 25 percent reserved for local residents.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News he anticipates vaccinations to be scheduled until September when this year's Big E fair would kick off.
For more information on the West of the River regional vaccine collaborative and to schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.
