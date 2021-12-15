SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The BasketBull HoopsFest is entering its 10th year as one of the nations premier Prep events.
Registration is currently open for the following divisions:
Prep - Team Fee ($135.00), 2 Game Fee ($270.00), 3 Game Fee ($405.00)
Other Payments
Division I Packet - $125.00
Division II Packet - $65.00
Division III Packet - $40.00
Annually drawing some of nations top prospects, the event also typically draws close to 100 college coaches.
To register and make a payment click here.
