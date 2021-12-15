Basketball generic MGN 060320

Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Pxhere

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The BasketBull HoopsFest is entering its 10th year as one of the nations premier Prep events.

Registration is currently open for the following divisions:

Prep - Team Fee ($135.00), 2 Game Fee ($270.00), 3 Game Fee ($405.00)

Other Payments

Division I Packet - $125.00

Division II Packet - $65.00

Division III Packet - $40.00

Annually drawing some of nations top prospects, the event also typically draws close to 100 college coaches.

To register and make a payment click here

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.