EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New information as the former East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center is being transformed into a COVID-19 recovery center.
This new recovery center will be for those who get released from the hospital after getting care for coronavirus, but they're not well enough to go home just yet.
Berkshire Healthcare announced on Monday the building where the East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center used to be located - will open on Tuesday as a new facility to house up to 69 people with COVID-19.
Western Mass News speaking with Vice President of Communications, Lisa Gaudet with Berkshire Healthcare about the criteria for patients.
"They have to be positive. They have to have an improvement in symptoms. They also need to be either on a trajectory to go home or on a trajectory to go into a skilled nursing center once they're fully recovered," Gaudet explained.
How long a person can get treated at this new COVID-19 recovery center depends on their health.
"We're thinking that the length of stay for some of these folks will be in the vicinity of about seven days, maybe a little bit longer. Depending on where they are on their recovery," Gaudet noted.
They will have staff within their health system and outside of it.
"Some of the folks are from Berkshire Healthcare. We have facilities across the state and also some agency staff," Gaudet explained.
Gaudet said they spent the past two weeks getting contracted services and staff together - to support the opening of the facility.
"What needed to do to prepare the building to be ready to operate was to have staff. Supportive services like laundry, environmental services, food services, and leadership," Gaudet said.
The recovery center opens its doors tomorrow starting at 7 a.m.
