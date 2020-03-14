(WGGB/WSHM) - District officials are taking precautionary measures after the relative of an Amherst Regional High School student tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.
In a joint statement issued by Superintendent Michael Morris and Public Health Director Julie Federman, the town of Amherst is establishing a hotline that will be staffed by Amherst Regional Public Schools and Amherst Town Health with Public Spanish speakers in response and is supposed to go into operation between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The hotline will be able to answer questions regarding the situation within the boundaries of privacy restrictions.
Those wishing to call in can do so by dialing 413-259-3291.
