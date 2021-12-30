BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Relentless Towing in Belchertown will be offering free rides on New Year's Eve to help prevent any accidents that may be caused by intoxicated drivers.
The service will be offered from 6 p.m. new Years Eve until 6a.m. New Year's Day in Belchertown, Palmer, Ware and Pelham.
Owner Travis Watts told Western Mass News they've seen great success with this service since they began offering it a few years ago.
"In the past three years, we've done about 25-30 tows...In all of those towns, there has not been an accident or anything like that to drinking and driving," Watts explained.
All three of the business' trucks will be out on New Year's Eve, ready to pickup those in need of a ride.
To utilize the service, call Relentless Towing at (413) 530-3804 and have a valid driver's license and proof of ownership of the vehicle.
