LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many religions are being forced to adapt their observances of holy days because of social distancing.
With Passover a week away, Western Mass News is getting answers on how local Jewish families are changing their plans amid COVID-19.
Jewish communities are preparing for the festival of Passover celebrated in early spring. This year, the holiday begins on April 8.
“Our family, children, grandchildren -- we invite guests. There could be 30 people at a seder,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky from Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy.
Many religious celebrations involve gathering around meals, something social distancing is restraining. While some festivities are being called off, Kosofsky said many of their families are planning virtual seder meals.
“A lot of people are talking about that I've spoken to say, ‘Oh, I'm going to do a Zoom seder,’” Kosofsky said.
The dinner, which is held on the eve of Passover, kicks off the eight-day commemoration of the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. The night ends with the search for the afikoman.
“In many communities and homes, they have a game. They hide the afikoman, the children hide it from the parents, and at the end of the dinner, they only will return it for something exciting,” the rabbi said.
This would be hard to do online, but Kosofsky is encouraging the community to interact with loved ones before midnight next Wednesday.
“I encourage people to have Zoom seders wherever their family may be,” Kosofsky said.
While some traditional services will no longer take place, Kosofsky said it’s a small price to pay to keep everyone safe.
“It may seem like maybe we can make an exception. The exception we're making is that we won't invite guests. We're suspending all our services. That's the exception. The same God says stay safe and stay home,” Kosofsky said.
The academy also wants families to know that despite restrictions, they are still distributing shmura matza this week for those who need it.
