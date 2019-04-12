YARMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday marks one year since the murder of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.
Flags in the Cape Cod town are lowered today in remebrance of the 32 year old K-9 officer.
A Westfield State alum, Gannon was fatally shot while serving a warrant in Barnstable. His dog, Nero, was shot, but has recovered.
The suspect in his death, Thomas Latanowich, was charged with first degree murder. Police said that he also has a heavy criminal history.
