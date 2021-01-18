SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day may have a different meaning for many following the racial tension that dominated 2020.
Western Mass News spoke to a local historian to find out how the significance of the day has changed following the Black Lives matter movement.
“This is not just a day off. This is a day to reflect and possibly even to act, but certainly to acknowledge the struggles Dr. King was a part of our not over yet. They are really still just at their beginning,” Western New England History Professor John Baick said.
Baick explained that Martin Luther King Day is a holiday with a complicated history.
“I think today we have a somewhat mythological understanding of just what he represented in his own time,” Baick said.
The first official MLK Day was celebrated nationally in 1986, although many states still had not recognized it.
"Each state took its time with recognizing how to handle this. The last state, New Hampshire, did not recognize it as a state holiday until 2000,” Baick explained.
On MLK Jr. Day, it is tradition to spend the day serving others, just like Dr. King did during his lifetime, but like the day itself, that tradition isn't recognized across the board.
“We clearly know what we are supposed to do on Veterans Day. Dr. King's day has been one that has been lost in the shuffle,” Baick said. “The day of service was something put in place in the 1990s, and it’s certainly been gaining traction. But I think it’s going to take something like last week and also the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013-2014. I think it’s going to take a lot of Americans, the recognition that the Civil Rights Movement or even Civil War is not over yet. The past is not the past. It’s still going on in our lives.”
That is why Baick believed this year the holiday will hold more meaning to the nation.
“Since the emergence of Black Lives Matter, it’s become much bigger. But this year's physical remembrances are going to be very different because of the pandemic. There were some very big demonstrations over the past few years that will not take place this year,” Baick said. “One in Atlanta didn’t get the proper COVID permits, but I think there will be millions of people, tens of millions of people who will be reflecting on their own and reflecting over social media.”
As we all reflect on what this day truly means, he said it's important to remember that the days of Dr. King aren't too far off.
“1968, the whole year was a raw wound. It was the year, of course, that Martin Luther King was assassinated. It was also the year that Bobby Kennedy was assassinated. It was a year where demonstrators were beaten in the streets of Chicago and a year that a lot of Americans felt like the country was falling apart. Americans can be forgiven for thinking that 2020 and 2021 so far feels a lot like that,” Baick said.
“We all have work to do when it comes to recognition of equality. Equality for all people, equal opportunity, equal access regardless of who you are,” Baick added. “We have to not just identify those who are actively hurting; we have to say something. We have to do something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.