SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several areas across western Massachusetts experienced flooding after heavy downpours overnight, including Gilbert Road in Southampton.
The region saw the remnants of Ida Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Manhan River in Southampton rushed right through Gilbert Road and making it completely impassable.
"The river is up over the bridge deck and up the road in both directions, getting close to people's houses,” said Dan Laprade of Southampton.
Heavy rain caused many rivers and streams in western Massachusetts to overflow including one that closed Gilbert Road to drivers for much of the day.
"It's hard to see where the road is,” Laprade noted.
Western Mass News caught up with some residents who live nearby. They said this area is a common spot for flooding, but they've never seen it this bad, especially during this time of year.
“I've never seen it this high and I've lived here for 40 years…48 years,” said Ken Jones of Southampton.
Laprade has lived up the street from Gilbert Road for 44 years. He said he's seen severe flooding usually take place in the spring.
Flooding090221-01
Gilbert Road, Southampton (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-07
Center Field, East Longmeadow (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-08
Mill Valley Road in Haldey, closed due to flooding (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-02
Palmer (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-03
Rain gauge in Belchertown showing 4.4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday (Submitted by Peter)
Flooding090221-04
Alexander Road, Palmer (Photo from Holland Police)
Flooding090221-05
Maybrook Road, Holland (Photo from Holland Police)
Flooding090221-06
Mashapaug Road, Holland (Photo from Holland Police)
Check back for more pics generic 022519
Flooding090221-01
Gilbert Road, Southampton (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-07
Center Field, East Longmeadow (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-08
Mill Valley Road in Haldey, closed due to flooding (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-02
Palmer (Western Mass News photo)
Flooding090221-03
Rain gauge in Belchertown showing 4.4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday (Submitted by Peter)
Flooding090221-04
Alexander Road, Palmer (Photo from Holland Police)
Flooding090221-05
Maybrook Road, Holland (Photo from Holland Police)
Flooding090221-06
Mashapaug Road, Holland (Photo from Holland Police)
Check back for more pics generic 022519
“Certainly, at this time of year, that stream is almost dried up,” Laprade explained.
The timing of this latest round of high water coming as a surprise to many.
“I'm amazed. Ida left a lot more rain than I expected. When I woke up, my back patio was dry and then I come over here and see this, it's amazing,” Jones said.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather. Download the Western Mass News App
You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa. Click here to activate the skill.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.