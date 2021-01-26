LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The call for a snow day or not has become different in the pandemic when many districts are either all remote right now or can quickly switch to all remote, eliminating the need to take a snow day.
Families said they were happy when their kids got a snow day in the past and hope that they will get another one Wednesday.
December’s major storm dumped buckets of snow in western Mass.
leaving two of James Soffen’s three kids to head outside and make snow angels.
“They got to have a day to go out and play which normally they are in front of their computers all day,” Soffen said.
Soffen’s three children go to Ludlow Public Schools.
Ludlow was one community in western Mass. that let students enjoy a snow day even though they learn remotely.
“I do think it’s good that children get some extra time to play, especially during the pandemic we are in. We have to focus so much on maintaining their school from the distancing, which I can imagine is pretty difficult,” Soffen said.
Another woman Western Mass News spoke with has two great-grandchildren who also go to school in Ludlow. She too said they enjoyed the day off.
“I think it is great. If they had been in school they would have given them the day off.”
Soffen said he’s all in for a snow day on Wednesday if the snow really piles up.
“Sure why not, you know, what’s an extra day added to this school year let them be kids,” Soffen said.
The Ludlow Superintendent's office said they'll decide on a snow day by 5 a.m.
