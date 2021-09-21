SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley Public School Superintendent Jahmal Mosely is requesting to extend the high school's remote learning due to mold cleanup.
Mosely sent a letter Tuesday to the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education asking that the school's remote learning be extended to this Thursday and Friday.
The original five days is slated to end tomorrow.
In the letter, Mosely said, in part:
"With the 5 day remote learning deadline approaching and more cleaning and testing needing to be done, the district finds itself in the worst-case scenario...The building is not currently suitable for staff and student occupancy."
No word yet on DESE's response.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
