WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your School Authority and we're taking your questions and concerns and getting you answers.

A parent reached out to the School Authority, asking if they have to send their child to school in-person if that's what the district decides on.

Tonight, Western Mass News is digging deeper into what options you have, as a parent, when it comes to schooling your child entirely at home.

Superintendents across western Massachusetts are planning for every option for the upcoming school year.

“Our goal is to make this as convenient to as we can,” said Westfield Public Schools Supt. Stefan Czaporowski.

Also, the decision is completely up to parents whether a full in-class, hybrid, or online approach is taken.

For each school Western Mass News spoke with, if a parent decides to have their child learn completely by remote, the curriculum will be given to the student - just like a normal school year.

Czaporowski explained their approach.

“While we're still working out these details, we’re going to have teachers that can’t come back for various reasons health or caring for someone with health issues, so we’re looking to use those staff members to do a full online learning platform,” Czaporowski added.

Springfield Public Schools told Western Mass News that the decision to educate remotely is completely up to parents or guardians.

A phone call will go out in the next few weeks, asking parents if they want to educate remotely. The school will also ask about the families access to internet and ensure that each child has an SPS-issued laptop at home.

Chicopee Public Schools is taking the same approach and have released their plans for remote learning. They said all students will have instruction with live and pre-recorded lessons and assignments from their classroom. Teachers will design the lessons.

In Westfield, Czaporowski said they want students to stay in their school system

“…And the benefit of that is, say there’s a cure or a treatment that comes January and if they want, they can just come right back to school…nice easy transition,” Czaporowski noted.

For those who work full-time and can't stay home with their children or are worried about overall supervision, Westfield is looking into remote learning centers.

“We’ll staff several locations to accommodate that – Westfield Boys and Girls Club, Westfield Athenaeum, Westfield YMCA, and other spaces, staff available because only 50 percent of students in school any given time,” Czaporowski

