HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local college has announced their learning plans for the spring semester.
Holyoke Community College said Friday that through a majority of the college's classes will continue remotely through that semester.
In a message to the campus community, HCC President Christina Royal explained, “Sometimes it’s hard to imagine how our world will change from one day to the next. It is difficult to predict what life will look like for HCC months from now; however, we are preparing and planning as best we can for every possible scenario.”
College officials noted that the decision was made now because January term and spring semester registration begins on November 2.
It's expected that no more than 10 percent of spring courses - including courses involving clinical lab work - will be held on-campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.