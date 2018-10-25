BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Waxing has been a hair-removal technique for years, but people with sensitive skin may find that sugaring relieves them from the suffering wax can cause.
"Traditional waxing can be problematic, especially, because," dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy tells us. "It can often cause burning of the skin."
What if we told you there was a way to remove unwanted hair without the heat and pain waxing can cause that was even more effective.
Would you believe us?
"I think people are looking into a more natural way of removing hair," stated Esthetician Rupa Upadhyay.
Sugaring is a technique that's been taking off, because it does just that.
There's a lot of sweet talk around the waxing alternative, and Western Mass News is visiting one of the only salons in the state to see what the deal's all about.
"It's sugar juice, lemon juice, and water," continued Rupa.
Those ingredients are made into a paste estheticians, like Rupa from 'Sugaring Boston', use to remove with their hands , instead of sometimes painful strips.
"Sugaring is really great for sensitive skin," says Rupa.
Rupa tells Western Mass News some of her clients have Eczema and Psoriasis, and have turned to sugaring for hair removal.
"It's all natural," stated Rupa. "It's edible. I have tried it. It tastes like sugar candy."
Besides the sugary deliciousness, there's more benefits to the technique, like lasting up to two weeks longer and removing hair from the root, unlike waxing that can actually break the hair follicles.
Dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy recommends trying it on a minimal area first.
"Usually," Dr. Lenzy tells us. "Recommend doing a small test on a small area of the skin just to see if something doesn't cause a reaction."
We took her word for it and tried sugaring a small patch of hair, and, after only trying a baby-size amount, the results were soft, hairless skin.
"There's less breakage, which," said Rupa. "Causes less ingrowns, and we got a lot more hair out."
Prices are comparable to traditional waxing.
For those interested in trying the technique, there's no need to worry about dishing out extra cash.
