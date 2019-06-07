SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are less than a month away from the Fourth of July, and, this year in Springfield, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to return to Riverfront Park to celebrate.
"When people see this new park you know the renovated park they are going to be so pleased," says Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
Construction is nearly finished at Riverfront Park in Springfield, which means it will once again be the home of Springfield's Fourth of July celebration.
Ongoing renovations last year forced the fireworks show over to Blunt Park.
Judy Matt with the Spirit of Springfield tells Western Mass News she is excited to bring the show back to its home.
"We are very happy to be back. We had to move for obvious reasons, because of the construction in the park," Matt tells us.
The last time the spectacular show was held on the Connecticut River was in 2017.
Since then, Riverfront Park has gotten a major face lift.
The park is not 100% finished, but it will be.
The park is expected to be finished by June 15.
The following week, on the 19th, the long-awaited 9/11 monument will be unveiled .
Then, next month, crowds will watch the Fourth of July fireworks show, and the next major event planned there will be a special 9/11 ceremony on September 11.
As for the Fourth of July fireworks, here's what we can expect.
"The show runs between typically between eighteen and twenty-one minutes. It's simulcast to music," added Matt.
