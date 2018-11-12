AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you've driven on North Pleasant Street in Amherst, you probably noticed the construction crews working on the outside of a massive farm house on the Simple Gifts community farm.
Nearly 200 years ago, 1089 North Pleasant Street was in its prime
"It began as commercial farming here. They would have had probably a few cows just for home consumption," said David Tepfer with Simple Gifts.
As Amherst's economy changed, so did the farm and its house, but not for the better.
"It looked dilapidated and it was, superficially," noted Bruce Coldham with the North Amherst Community Farm.
That was until the North Amherst Community Farm and it's agricultural partner, Simple Gifts, decided to transform the property.
"If we could just get all the half-century of accumulation and lack of care taken care of, we would have a really fantastic house," Tepfer added.
Coldham said, "We finally got to the renovation of the farmhouse beginning the work in late summer."
Coldham told Western Mass News that this half-million dollar metamorphosis will create homes for people starting out in the same field as the house's former owner.
"Looking for young people who want to become farmers themselves. This farm has trained many apprentices," Coldham explained.
Original parts of the house were built in the 1830s and many of the original components still work, but we're told that when one of the rooms is done, it'll actually be transformed into a kitchen.
"Providing accommodation for seven farm Workers will make it affordable," Coldham said.
Even in the throes of construction, the farm house is currently home to one of those up-and-comers.
"The house is beautiful and has a good energy and people. I'm from Puerto Rico and after the hurricane, we need better or new ideas for food and energy. I got a temporary room here, which was a Godsend," said Jose Rodriguez, who lives in the antique farmhouse.
In a home that sat stagnant for decades, change has become its new normal.
"We're going to be more and more dependent on producing food in our backyards like we did 200 years ago. We want people to know that this farm house is being revived and restored for the next 200 years of its life," Coldham explained.
