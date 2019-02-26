HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Renters in a Holyoke apartment complex claim their building has become squalid.
They said their complaints about the conditions have fallen on their landlord's deaf ears and now, they are turning to the city and to Western Mass News for help.
"None of these work. You can't buzz anybody in. If they want to get in, they just yank the front door," said Richard Lynch.
Renters said the problems with 461-463 Appleton Street start at the broken and unlocked front door.
"That's been hanging there for about four months now. This is a working elevator the landlord doesn't want to fix," Lynch said.
The people who live in the building said they've tried to improvise a fix for a broken window, but they said homeless people still manage to walk through and roam the building.
"This is what they were sleeping in. They poop on the floor, p*** in the bottle, and go back out the window in the morning. That right there is a pile of human s***. Excuse my french, but I don't know what else to say. I live on the sixth floor. I shouldn't have to clean it," Lynch added.
The renters said that they can't find solace from the building's problems, inside their own private units.
"This is on, this is off. That's as tight as it goes. This is my front door. [What are you pushing? That's your dresser?] It's the only thing heavy enough I can push against that door," Lynch said.
Lisa Gautheir noted, "Why do you have to come up here to cook? I had a gas leak in my stove. I notified the landlord. They finally got me a new stove like two months later. I'm still waiting for them to turn the gas on. I've been sick for a few months now, thanks to this the mold and everything. Mold's not good for asthma."
The renters said they've complained to the landlord and property managers multiple times.
"We were told by management people were going to fix these things and it's been over a year," Lynch explained.
We reached out to the landlord over the phone, but he declined to make a statement. He said he would put us in touch with the property manager, but never did.
"[When would you say it really started going downhill?] About a year-and-a-half ago," Gauthier said.
Western Mass News looked into violations with the Holyoke board of health and the record appears to confirm that timeline. There are more than 25 complaints logged for this building and only three have them have been stamped "resolved."
The landlord was given a short window of time to fix violations found during a May inspection.
"This is been cited," Lynch said.
However, when we went to the building last week, we found at least one cited problem hasn't been amended.
"Broken stairs in the landings," Lynch said.
Reporter: [Some people might watch this and ask why don't they move?]
"Can't afford it," Gauthier explained.
Lynch added, "I've been diagnosed with a AAA aneurysm on my aorta. I'm a walking time bomb and I don't need the extra stress. I'd like to see the landlord just fix what needs to be fixed."
