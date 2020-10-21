SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest stimulus bill negotiations find confidence wavering when it comes to getting something done before Election Day.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the White House would need to agree on the $2.2 trillion bill this week for the relief to be passed, before Election Day.
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell reportedly warned the White House not to agree on a bill before the election, for fear a vote next week could disrupt their plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Western Mass News spoke with a financial advisor and Congressman Richard Neal about how the back and forth is affecting local people.
There is nearly $2 trillion on the line with the coronavirus stimulus deal, including the $1,200 direct payments to Americans.
Democrats through House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed for a $2.2 trillion deal. The White House, with a $1.8 trillion price tag, but reportedly seeking a $1,000 additional payment for each dependent child or adult in a family.
But McConnell is cautioning the White House against striking a deal before the election, something Neal said is stalling progress.
"Interestingly, the administration and the speaker are moving towards an agreement, but Senator McConnell is the one that is now intransigent," Neal noted.
Neal told Western Mass News if the White House continues their negotiations with the speaker, the bill could come up for a vote in the House next week.
"The president has indicated that he could convince Republicans of the Senate to vote for that. It remains to be seen," Neal added.
The goal Neal said is to get the money into Americans’ hands by the holidays.
"We’re on the verge now of a crisis with renters, which means that mortgage won’t get paid," he said.
Financial advisor Richard Pelletier said that money is a lifeline for local people, who are not eligible for unemployment or whose small businesses are struggling.
"No income since February. There’s a lot of people falling through those cracks," he said. "I have a lot of very successful small businesses. They're on leases. They can’t get off them. Their business has been taken away from them by government action."
Pelletier also said he is growing tired of the political rollercoaster driving Americans’ financial future.
"I am very concerned that politics precedes the needs of their particular constituents," he added.
Neal told us he plans to talk to Senator Chuck Grassley later on Wednesday, or Thursday, about finishing the bill. Grassley is the second-highest-ranking official in the Senate behind the vice president.
