(WGGB/WSHM) -- With the presidential inauguration one week from today, there is plenty of focus on the security surrounding the event.

This is the view outside of Congressman Richard Neal's window at the Capitol.

Security outside Neal office 011321

Image via Zoom

Neal puts the number of law enforcement in the area in the thousands.

He said President-elect Joe Biden should be sworn in in public for the world to see and steps to make that happen are in place.

"The blocks around the Capitol, you can see they have cordoned off and transportation by vehicle, and in some cases, pedestrian walking, you have to change your patterns," Neal explained.

Neal said he not only sees military on the streets near the Capitol, he also sees Secret Service, the FBI, ATF, and local police officers.

