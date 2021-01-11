SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The House of Representatives plans to meet Wednesday to consider the impeachment of President Trump.
There are now calls from some lawmakers to hold off on impeachment proceedings during President-elect Joe Biden's first 100 days in office.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal about this option.
"...And I do think that we don't want to get in the way of President-elect Joe Biden's opportunities to set his own agenda and vigorously pursue it in now but nine days. I think there are other paths here including censure that might be a plausible way forward, but not to miss the point that we do believe that there has to be a direct accounting of what President Trump did to encourage the mob action that America and the world witnessed," Neal explained.
Meantime, the House is also considering a resolution to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. That resolution is expected to pass, put political experts doubt Vice President Pence will act.
