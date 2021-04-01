SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal held a press conference Thursday at Union Station in Springfield to discuss President Biden's new infrastructure plan.

The president introduced the $2 trillion plan on Wednesday and today, Neal said he'll make sure those funds trickle down regionally to western and central Massachusetts.

Neal said more details should come in the coming weeks, noting the president plans to fix 10,000 bridges and they're already looking at one potentially in Great Barrington. The president said Wednesday 20,000 roads also would be fixed.

The congressman told Western Mass News today they'd like to expand highway access to more rural areas here in western Massachusetts. Another big bonus in the package could be funding for the East-West passenger rail.

“Eighty billion dollars to invest in Amtrak's repair backlog, which is a huge opportunity for those of us in the northeast corridor and those of us who have plans to improve service between Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Pittsfield,” Neal

One of the biggest arguments against the plan is who will pay for it. Neal said he is working on some ideas that he didn't share this morning, but he said he will bring to Congress.